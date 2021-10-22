"Sharing the Wisdom of Time" by Pope Francis and Friends. Loyola Press (Chicago, Illinois, 2018) 178 pp., $21.98.
Sharing the Wisdom of Time is a collection of stories about elders from around the world. From over 30 countries, elders share their wisdom carved from lifetimes of experience. Every story is a testament to the power of faith, perseverance, human resilience, and love. Pope Francis contributes as a fellow elder, offering the preface and his own story in each chapter, while also reflecting on dozens of others' stories.
