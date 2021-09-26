Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle!
Throughout salvation history, Saint Michael the Archangel has appeared when God's people needed spiritual protection, healing, and victory. Today, many faithful still turn to him for assistance, and parishes across the world pray to him to defend our Church.
But what do we really know about Saint Michael?
In Saint Michael the Archangel you'll discover the fascinating "biography" of the angel whose mission from God is to do battle against Satan and all the evil spirits. Weaving together Scripture, history, papal documents, and popular devotion, author James Day fills in the gaps of our knowledge about Saint Michael, revealing the impact the mighty defender has on individuals, the Church, and the world.
Saint Michael the Archangel also highlights the main shrines dedicated to Saint Michael, and includes the text of prayers, hymns, and poems written to honor him.
