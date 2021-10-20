The Vatican Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life and the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network have a gift for families for the month of October, which is traditionally dedicated to the rosary. "Rosary for the Family," a free e-book that can be used with the free Click to Prayer eRosary, features watercolor illustrations of the mysteries of the rosary, quotes from Pope Francis' 2016 document, "Amoris Laetitia" ("The Joy of Love"), and questions meant to prompt sharing about faith in the family. "I invite you all to use this rosary so that we do not miss the opportunity to reinforce our love for Jesus and Mary, our heavenly mother," wrote Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the dicastery. "The meditations are brief, taken from 'Amoris Laetitia' and are accompanied by short questions and images that can help you reflect in faith, even with children."
Florida Catholic Media is supported by its audience. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase this book. Learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.