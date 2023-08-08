Boston, MA | For centuries, readers have been enthralled by the tales of Camelot, the doomed Round Table, the mythical King Arthur, and the hopeless love of Guinevere, his queen, and Sir Lancelot, his greatest knight. However, a great mystery has long surrounded the author of this timeless work. Image
Dr. Cecelia Linton’s “The Knight Who Gave Us King Arthur,” unveils the true identity of the mysterious author and the secret reason why he didn’t seek any attention for himself. Readers will marvel at the astonishing discovery of an older version of his masterpiece—the greatest fifteenth-century literary work in English—and the shocking place where its source lay hidden for seven hundred years.
Dr. Robert Rice writes, “Dr. Linton is a modern day literary-historical Sherlock Holmes who has uncovered the clues to the true identity of Sir Thomas Malory, the author of “Le Morte Darthur,” unrecognized by other scholars for well over five centuries.”
Rarely does serious, scholarly, peer-reviewed research into the life of a historic person uncover a factual story like this one. While it is certain that a Sir Thomas Malory was the author, more than one man with that name lived during that period. Dr. Cecelia Linton separates the fact from the fiction surrounding this enigma.
She reveals answers to such questions as: Did the real author actually spend ten years in prison? Was he disinherited because he’d been born out of wedlock? Was the author of “Le Morte Darthur” a knight by membership in the Catholic military order Knights Hospitallers? Who helped inspire the quest for the Holy Grail?
Readers will learn newly discovered facts about this Thomas Malory’s family and society. They will see actual documentation of the man who claimed authorship of “Le Morte Darthur,” along with pictures relating to his life.
Dr. Linton relates how this Thomas Malory added special flourishes that reveal his interest in the transformation of the soul. Readers will also learn about the writer’s craft and whether his life more closely paralleled that of Arthur or Lancelot.
Additionally, readers will find out the astonishing connection between King Arthur and the Cistercians, and come to appreciate monasticism, especially as reflected in the life of St. Bernard of Clairvaux. Above all, readers will see the faith shine through Malory’s tales as he highlights the sacred brotherhood and calling of the esteemed healers and intrepid warriors of the Order of Knights Hospitallers.
