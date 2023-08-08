book

Boston, MA | For centuries, readers have been enthralled by the tales of Camelot, the doomed Round Table, the mythical King Arthur, and the hopeless love of Guinevere, his queen, and Sir Lancelot, his greatest knight. However, a great mystery has long surrounded the author of this timeless work. Image

Dr. Cecelia Linton’s “The Knight Who Gave Us King Arthur,” unveils the true identity of the mysterious author and the secret reason why he didn’t seek any attention for himself. Readers will marvel at the astonishing discovery of an older version of his masterpiece—the greatest fifteenth-century literary work in English—and the shocking place where its source lay hidden for seven hundred years.

