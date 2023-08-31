book

Boston, MA | St. Louis de Montfort inspired a spiritual revolution in the early 18th century teaching about Marian consecration and providing a thirty-three-day plan to prepare souls for a closer relationship with Jesus. Now, Fr. Boniface Hicks, O.S.B. guides readers through a contemporary Marian “retreat” to help them enact the consecration and gain the fruits of childlike dependence on our loving God. Image

In only ten minutes per day, “The Fruit of Her Womb” helps effect spiritual renewal and wholehearted trust in Jesus through Mary. Short, personal chapters show readers how to allow the Blessed Mother to cherish them as babies in her womb and rejoice in their dignity as a children of God.

