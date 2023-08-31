Boston, MA | St. Louis de Montfort inspired a spiritual revolution in the early 18th century teaching about Marian consecration and providing a thirty-three-day plan to prepare souls for a closer relationship with Jesus. Now, Fr. Boniface Hicks, O.S.B. guides readers through a contemporary Marian “retreat” to help them enact the consecration and gain the fruits of childlike dependence on our loving God. Image
In only ten minutes per day, “The Fruit of Her Womb” helps effect spiritual renewal and wholehearted trust in Jesus through Mary. Short, personal chapters show readers how to allow the Blessed Mother to cherish them as babies in her womb and rejoice in their dignity as a children of God.
“Consecration teaches us that we have a sweet, loving, perfect Mother who actually wants to live in this intense relationship with us,” Fr. Hicks reflects. “If we accept Mary’s invitation, we will find all the healing and happiness we have always longed for.”
Sr. Miriam Heidland, author and speaker, said: “'The Fruit of Her Womb' is a powerful and poignant consecration that will leave you with the deep desire to continually allow our Mother Mary to embrace and receive everything in your life.”
Readers will spend the first twelve days emptying themselves of the spirit of the world, followed by a week focused on self-knowledge. Then, they will spend a week dedicated to knowledge of Mary before concluding the final week, centered on knowledge of Jesus.
Fr. Hicks provides practical tips on opening one’s heart to God and reflections to lead souls to intimate union with our Lord through our Lady. Each daily meditation includes a Scripture passage, quotes from popes and saints, guiding questions, and traditional prayers to prepare for Marian consecration.
Readers will learn to grow in patience, humility, and love, and live out the baptismal call to holiness. They will find out how to close “escape routes” in their relationship with God and live in the freedom of total surrender. Significantly, they will also realize that sufferings and difficulties point to the hope and final victory that await them.
This book affirms what St. Louis teaches us: that Mary’s womb is the best place to be formed perfectly into saints and into Christ Himself. By contemplating Jesus through Mary, the first tabernacle of the Lord, your love of the Holy Eucharist will become more fervent, and your heart will be inflamed as you pray the Rosary and reflect on the mysteries of her Son.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.