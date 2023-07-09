book

Irondale, AL | Marriage expert Dr. Ray Guarendi has counseled enough couples to know that building a better relationship with your spouse doesn’t mean learning exotic new communication techniques or rearranging your lifestyle. In fact, a few of his ten “small steps” are lessons you learned in grade school.Spiritual Excellence book cover

In “Simple Steps to a Stronger Marriage,” Dr. Ray explains that the secret of a good marriage, for the most part, is that there are no secrets, only commonsense, time-tested ideas practiced by countless others who have done it well.

