Irondale, AL | Marriage expert Dr. Ray Guarendi has counseled enough couples to know that building a better relationship with your spouse doesn’t mean learning exotic new communication techniques or rearranging your lifestyle. In fact, a few of his ten “small steps” are lessons you learned in grade school.Spiritual Excellence book cover
In “Simple Steps to a Stronger Marriage,” Dr. Ray explains that the secret of a good marriage, for the most part, is that there are no secrets, only commonsense, time-tested ideas practiced by countless others who have done it well.
Each chapter presents a baby step you can take, followed by “resistance rationales,” and a fictional couple dialoguing with an anonymous therapist (guess who!).
A reviewer wrote: “Dr. Ray makes hard truths funny and allows it to be safe to be a flawed human. This is a great marriage ‘workshop.’ He gives so many practical ready-to-use ideas for any marriage.”
Dr. Ray attests that a happier, more rewarding marriage is achievable for any couple. He lays out simple changes to leave “daily discontent” behind and create a positive chain reaction in one’s marriage and family, showing how even couples that are on the brink of separation can restore healing and intimacy in their marriage.
The Doctor provides advice on a range of topics, including how to be polite when you don’t feel like it, how to accept your spouse when you don’t agree with him/her, how really listening can transform your relationship, and ways to be supportive of your spouse.
Readers will find that in seeking to understand one’s spouse, they themselves will be better understood. According to Dr. Ray, the most minor of improvements can reap major rewards.
Another reviewer said: “Thanks, Dr. Ray, for bringing common sense into my marriage. I’m married 40 years and found that there is always room for improving.”
