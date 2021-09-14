Disclosure: The link below is an affiliate link. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase this book.
As parents, helping our children get to Heaven is of the utmost importance. The only other alternative is Hell, and both destinations are for eternity.
As we look back through history and study the lives of the Saints, it is oftentimes easy to forget the role that the parents of these holy men and women played in their formation and ultimate salvation.
In this book, discover the hidden heroes behind Sts. Faustina, Giana Molla, Josemaría Escrivá, Pope John Paul II, Maximilian Kolbe, Padre Pio, Thérèse, and countless others. Learn how over 100 parents formed their children into great Saints by way of their virtuous lives.
There are seven hallmarks we can associate with the success of these saintly parents:
• Sacramental Life
• Surrender
• Sacrificial love
• Suffering
• Simplicity
• Solitude
• Sacredness of Life
Each chapter of this book examines a particular hallmark in depth. If we want our children to get to Heaven, there are few examples we should pay more attention to than the ones put forth here. The time is now to fulfill our vocations as parents and lead our children down the straight and narrow path to salvation.
Click here to purchase on Amazon
Patrick O'Hearn grew up in the Midwest and spent close to three years in a Benedictine Monastery before discerning the call to marriage. His first book Nursery of Heaven: Miscarriage, Stillbirth, and Infant Loss in the Lives of the Saints and Today's Parents, which he co-authored with Cassie Everts, was released in 2019. His second book, Parents of the Saints: The Hidden Heroes Behind Our Favorite Saints was released in November 2020. The latter book took him over three years to write. His first children's book, Nissim: The Shepherd of Bethlehem was released in November 2020.
He graduated with a master's in education from Franciscan University of Steubenville and a bachelor's in marketing from St. Ambrose University (summa cum laude). He founded Contemplative Heart Press to lead readers to a deeper union with God. You can visit his website at contemplativeheartpress.com.
