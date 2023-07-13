Boston, MA | Since the turn of the twentieth century, “Thérèse the miracle-worker” has “let fall a shower of roses” — thousands of real-life miracles — experienced by people of every walk of life worldwide, from World War I soldiers to children, from monks to James Bond-like figures.Image
In “I Would Like to Travel the World,” Guy Gaucher, bishop emeritus of Bayeux and Lisieux, relates fascinating modern-day healings obtained through St. Thérèse’s intercession; through them readers will see how God’s merciful love always waits for those who believe.
Gaucher chronicles St. Thérèse’s relic tour which included her travels in jets, a military plane, and a helicopter; in a police car, a firetruck, a cruise ship, and a steamer; on horseback; and on a sled pulled by dogs.
“Has there been a saint in two thousand years of Christianity who has undertaken such a trip to five continents, attracted millions of people, provoked a spontaneous evangelization, and brought out, in front of astonished pastors, crowds of people — many of whom usually don’t bother with churches?” wrote Bishop Gaucher of her missionary efforts.
Highlights of the Little Flower’s intervention include a doctor whose small son had serious health issues and received an inexplicable cure, and a toddler who was cured of second-degree burns. Readers will encounter individuals with cancer, or who were near death or paralyzed, and suddenly recovered.
Also recounted are transformative experiences from a survivor of abuse who received spiritual healing and the gift of faith to an alcoholic atheist who was converted through a series of miracles. Additionally, there are many testimonies from those who were suffering from depression or disillusionment and encountered Christ and found joy.
Gaucher reveals how “the little Doctor” lived one of the most faithfully and universally apostolic lives in the history of the Church and became God’s “spokesperson” even while living a secluded existence. His book encourages readers to live in confidence and imitate the spiritual childhood of “the greatest saint of modern times” (Pope St. Pius X).
