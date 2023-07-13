book

Boston, MA | Since the turn of the twentieth century, “Thérèse the miracle-worker” has “let fall a shower of roses” — thousands of real-life miracles — experienced by people of every walk of life worldwide, from World War I soldiers to children, from monks to James Bond-like figures.Image

In “I Would Like to Travel the World,” Guy Gaucher, bishop emeritus of Bayeux and Lisieux, relates fascinating modern-day healings obtained through St. Thérèse’s intercession; through them readers will see how God’s merciful love always waits for those who believe.

