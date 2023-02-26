book

A hand enveloped in rays of light reaches out to share a business card that reads: "1-800-EUCARISTÍA, Need help? Call Jesus." This image is the cover and theme of a bilingual book, written by 120 young adults from 15 dioceses in the Southeastern U.S., that seeks to help young people over 18 prepare for Easter during Lent.

The Easter book is one of many initiatives of the Southeast Pastoral Institute, or SEPI, the educational branch of the Regional Office for Hispanic Ministry of the Southeast Region of the United States. Since 1980, hundreds of young people from the 30 dioceses covering the Southeastern parts of the country have participated in the annual process to produce a book in which they apply the Paschal Mystery to an issue of importance in their own lives.

