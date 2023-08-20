Boston, MA | One of the greatest spiritual classics of all time is “Introduction to the Devout Life,” the St. Francis de Sales masterpiece written in the seventeenth century. Image
In his new book “The Devout Life,” Deacon Matthew Newsome breaks open this divine guide from one of the most sought-after spiritual counselors in history and helps readers apply it to their lives today. He provides direction to grow closer to God and practice Christian discipleship regardless of one’s vocation.
De Sales insisted that devotion is for everyone, not just the professional religious class. He wrote for the average layperson, as Deacon Matt does in bringing de Sales’s wisdom to any Christian looking for practical advice on advancing in holiness today.
Deacon Matt aligns short, accessible chapters derived from de Sales’s work with relatable circumstances of modern life to help prepare the soul for a life of communion with God. He includes ways to cultivate prayerfulness and virtue, weed out temptations and sinful desires, and “fly like an eagle” to enkindle holiness.
This book is designed for both private devotion and small-group discussions. It also contains questions for self-reflection, Scripture for contemplation, and additional step-by-step meditations.
Furthermore, readers receive ways to overcome worry and sadness and stay the course. Deacon Matt describes how to make a fruitful general confession, become more focused and recollected in prayer, and overcome obstacles in prayer. He offers tips on how to grow in the virtues most needed in one’s state in life, married or single, through examples from Scripture, the saints, and daily living.
De Sales used practical examples with the people of his time to teach them about spirituality, and this book similarly lays out the path to devotion on such issues as fostering virtuous friendships, fasting wisely, socializing charitably, enjoying leisure, and living generously.
With de Sales as a guide, readers will learn not only how to grow in holiness but how to live a grace-filled life with consolation and joy.
