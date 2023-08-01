Boston, MA | In “Stillness in a World Full of Turmoil,” Msgr. Laurence Spiteri — author of seventy-five books — weaves nearly five hundred Scripture references into thirty spiritual reflections about our call as children of God and how to weather life’s storms. Image
Cardinal Raffaele Farina, S.D.B., former Vatican Librarian and Archivist, wrote: “Readers of this book will benefit greatly in finding inspiration, practical application of the tenets of our wonderful Catholic Faith, and hope in a world full of anxieties. May they also find in their hearts a stillness in the Lord, a peaceful resting in God that all of us surely need.”
Drawing from his extensive experience in biblical studies and psychology, Msgr. Spiteri’s guidance on topics from the Creed and the sacraments to persecution, scandals, injustice, and suffering help to assuage the turbulence of the soul and offer a “retreat” in our noisy times.
With practical insights, Msgr. Spiteri assists readers in deeply experiencing God’s consoling love and cherishing Christ anew. They will find spiritual food to refresh and nourish their souls on their journeys.
Significantly, readers will discover where one’s “identity card” as a Catholic lies and the one thing that shows true faith. They will also learn the two places God speaks to us and how to develop a listening heart, along with the secret to triumphing over angry thoughts and finding true healing.
Additionally, Msgr. Spiteri shares how God spoke to the prophets via “landline” and how we are called to share our Faith with future generations. He further presents the five phases of God’s relationship to His people in the Old Testament and how they apply to us today.
Monsignor breaks open revealing teachings on our Blessed Mother as well. Regardless of the sufferings she experienced, Mary remained calm and hopeful — her heart united with the Holy Trinity — and embraced God’s silence with trusting surrender.
This book aims to help readers fall in love with Jesus and come alive in their Faith as never before. It points to the unseen mystery — the greatest miracle that awaits them daily — and Our Lady, who adores with us the silent wonder of His love.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.