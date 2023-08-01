book

Boston, MA | In “Stillness in a World Full of Turmoil,” Msgr. Laurence Spiteri — author of seventy-five books — weaves nearly five hundred Scripture references into thirty spiritual reflections about our call as children of God and how to weather life’s storms.  Image

Cardinal Raffaele Farina, S.D.B., former Vatican Librarian and Archivist, wrote: “Readers of this book will benefit greatly in finding inspiration, practical application of the tenets of our wonderful Catholic Faith, and hope in a world full of anxieties. May they also find in their hearts a stillness in the Lord, a peaceful resting in God that all of us surely need.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.