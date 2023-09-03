book

Boston, MA | In “Holy Silence” Father Nortz builds upon the classic reflections of Sr. Marie-Aimée de Jésus, a nineteenth-century spiritual mystic and Carmelite nun, to present a rich teaching on “the twelve degrees of silence.” By cultivating these types of silence, readers will find out how they can — even amid busy days filled with chatter, commotion, and noise — listen to the voice of God and grow in union with Him.Image

Commenting on the topic, Bishop Athanasius Schneider said: “In a time where material noises and the cacophony of contradictory doctrines has deafened men, there is an urgent need of silence. True silence must enable men to listen to the one and ultimately valid voice of truth, which is Jesus Christ, the Incarnated Word and Son of God.”

