Boston, MA | In “Holy Silence” Father Nortz builds upon the classic reflections of Sr. Marie-Aimée de Jésus, a nineteenth-century spiritual mystic and Carmelite nun, to present a rich teaching on “the twelve degrees of silence.” By cultivating these types of silence, readers will find out how they can — even amid busy days filled with chatter, commotion, and noise — listen to the voice of God and grow in union with Him.Image
Commenting on the topic, Bishop Athanasius Schneider said: “In a time where material noises and the cacophony of contradictory doctrines has deafened men, there is an urgent need of silence. True silence must enable men to listen to the one and ultimately valid voice of truth, which is Jesus Christ, the Incarnated Word and Son of God.”
Readers will discover how to overcome the widespread modern-day fear of silence. They will also learn seven ways of guarding their imaginations, and techniques from the saints on fostering recollection. Additionally, they will find ten methods for bridling the senses and practical tips on how to direct the emotions with reason and respond to injustice.
Fr. Nortz also reveals the sinful attitude that cuts us off from the merciful forgiveness of God, and ways to stop passing judgment against others. He highlights the necessary attitude that disposes us to God’s plans and allows us to enter into His love and converse with Him affectionately throughout the day.
“Holy Silence” provides readers with keys to attaining peace of soul and living free from anxiety, regardless of temptations or life’s battles. By relying on God, they will fearlessly rise after falls and begin again. They will see the loving hand of God in all things, contemplate the light of His presence, and “be still” in the silence of His love.
Noted Catholic author Ralph Martin wrote of the book: “This is the best treatment of the importance of silence in the spiritual life that I know of. Fr. Nortz, steeped in the wisdom of our spiritual tradition, especially that of John of the Cross and Teresa of Avila, has with precision and real insight shown how silence applies in various ways to virtually every aspect of our life. This is a book well-worth prayerfully reading and reflecting on.”
