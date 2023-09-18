book

Boston, MA | There are countless books about the sacraments. There are far fewer about sacramentals, despite their place in Church teaching as powerhouses of grace. “Sacramentals” will help you understand the many types of sacramentals and how to receive the graces that flow from their proper use.

ImageIn his introduction, Robert Cardinal Sarah, prefect emeritus of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, writes that this “book offers not only an excellent theological justification from a sacramental-theological perspective but also practical and pastoral guidance that provides basic orientation for any priest, deacon, or layperson.”

