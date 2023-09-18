Boston, MA | There are countless books about the sacraments. There are far fewer about sacramentals, despite their place in Church teaching as powerhouses of grace. “Sacramentals” will help you understand the many types of sacramentals and how to receive the graces that flow from their proper use.
ImageIn his introduction, Robert Cardinal Sarah, prefect emeritus of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, writes that this “book offers not only an excellent theological justification from a sacramental-theological perspective but also practical and pastoral guidance that provides basic orientation for any priest, deacon, or layperson.”
Explained in these pages are the four categories of sacramentals and the two elements integral in each, as well as how sacramentals are acts of divine worship intrinsically linked to the Faith.
“During the last decades, sacramentals seem too often to have been marginalized, even though they are supposed to be the daily bread of any priest, as well as of the laity,” affirms Fr. Ralph Weimann. Drawing from Scripture and the Tradition of the Church, Fr. Weimann has struck a balance between the natural and the supernatural, between reason and revelation.
He breaks open how sacramentals developed in the Church and their definition in modernity, both in the liturgical documents of Vatican II and the “Code of Canon Law.” Readers will see how they are meant to “produce spiritual effects” in the daily lives of the faithful. They will also learn the five temporal and spiritual benefits received from the blessings of persons, and the nine significant spiritual effects of holy water.
In addition, Fr. Weimann provides an extensive framework about exorcisms and their significance as a sacramental, noting that when faith weakens, there is often a corresponding rise in superstition and the occult, as we are seeing all around us. He also includes sample blessings (both new and old versions) and commentary about their growing relevance today.
Above all, readers will see how sacramentals help us on our journey to God and the graces that can emanate from them. They will discover that how the use of sacramentals demonstrates the maxim, “As we worship, so we believe.” As Fr. Weimann explains it, “The indwelling grace of the sacred signs is usually hidden to our eyes. However, they become visible through the eyes of faith, causing spiritual effects.”
