Boston, MA | Our self-knowledge and daily choices steer us toward either mediocrity or sanctity. “The more you water your habits with attention, the more deeply they root themselves in your soul,” warns author Fr. Ezra Sullivan, O.P.
In “Alter Christus: Priestly Holiness on Earth and in Eternity,” Fr. Sullivan—a Dominican professor and author at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum) in Rome—speaks eloquently on the inestimable gift and responsibility of the priesthood, and our universal call to holiness as laymen.
Although written especially as a guide for priests to examine how they are living out their vocations, the spiritual gems this book contains benefit the laity as well.
In re-orienting and awakening priests in their vocation, Fr. Sullivan lays out suggestions on how all Christians can arm themselves for spiritual battle, avoid sin, and escape the trap of despair over one’s faults. He further unpacks why prayer is necessary for union with Christ and protection from evil.
Fr. Sullivan also unblinkingly probes the common pitfalls of priestly sin, “Christian Stoicism,” and spiritual adultery, as well as ways to overcome temptations such as overwork and preoccupation with worldly concerns.
Readers will find out how to foster devotion to God the Father, the role Our Lady plays in sanctifying priests, and how to employ the angels and the saints to intercede for priests. Moreover, Fr. Sullivan explains why St. Joseph is a priest’s model and how Abraham’s spiritual fatherhood reveals the spiritual fruitfulness of God and His priests.
Practical topics such as what virtues to cultivate when combatting a “Messiah complex” and why to never become a “buddy Jesus” are covered, as well as why the Church needs strong masculine priests to form her children on the road to Heaven.
Interestingly, Fr. Sullivan describes what eternity will be like for priests—in Heaven and Hell—and shares four keys to powerful preaching.
