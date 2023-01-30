book

Irondale, AL | In “Women Made New,” Crystalina Evert—bestselling author, international speaker, and founder of Women Made New Ministries—features the captivating stories of twelve women who overcame personal trials and societal deceptions to become champions for the Kingdom of God.Spiritual Excellence book cover

Featured women include the legendary televangelist Mother Angelica, who shares her story of growing up in a broken home to help readers move from pain and regret to an enduring hope and love.

