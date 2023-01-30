Irondale, AL | In “Women Made New,” Crystalina Evert—bestselling author, international speaker, and founder of Women Made New Ministries—features the captivating stories of twelve women who overcame personal trials and societal deceptions to become champions for the Kingdom of God.Spiritual Excellence book cover
Featured women include the legendary televangelist Mother Angelica, who shares her story of growing up in a broken home to help readers move from pain and regret to an enduring hope and love.
Radio personality Teresa Tomeo relates how she learned to follow God’s will amid exhausting career changes, and pro-life leader Catherine Hadro reveals how she battled and overcame her tendency toward people-pleasing perfectionism.
Pioneering broadcast host Johnnette Benkovic-Williams explains how reverting back to the faith helped her grow in knowledge of God’s truth, and clinical psychologist Dr. Kimberly Scipione shares her emotional healing journey while offering tips on finding a reliable Catholic counselor.
Television host Joy Pinto and other prominent Catholic women discuss the challenges they faced in conversion, family life, relationships, and other facets of life.
Traumas such as abuse and divorce are covered, along with stories about celebrated women saints such as Teresa of Avila and Joan of Arc, who discovered the healing power of Jesus in the Holy Eucharist.
“Whatever your wounds are,” wrote one reviewer, “Crystalina’s wisdom speaks to it. She does a great job at describing how to heal from trauma and gives you excellent pointers on how to start over.”
Evert presents a step-by-step spiritual defense plan to help women push back against Satan’s lies, overcome self-doubt, and reignite their faith lives.
This book aims to help women understand that they are never alone and that, by uniting their suffering to Christ’s, they can change the world.
