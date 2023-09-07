book

Boston, MA | Due to life’s wounds, many experience a disordered self-image. Bound by pain and fear, they block God’s merciful light and forgiveness from entering into their hearts.

In “The Light of His Eyes,” Mother Iliana helps readers encounter God’s liberating love and open their thirsty souls to receive the torrents of God’s compassion and healing. These reflections are ideal for reading time in Adoration or during daily meditation.

