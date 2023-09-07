Boston, MA | Due to life’s wounds, many experience a disordered self-image. Bound by pain and fear, they block God’s merciful light and forgiveness from entering into their hearts.
In “The Light of His Eyes,” Mother Iliana helps readers encounter God’s liberating love and open their thirsty souls to receive the torrents of God’s compassion and healing. These reflections are ideal for reading time in Adoration or during daily meditation.
“I invite you to walk with me through a little part of my story,” shares Mother Iliana, “a journey from self-contempt to basking in the gaze of the Father’s delight in me — the same delight with which He is gazing at you.”
Commenting on the book, Fr. John Paul Kuzma wrote: “In these pages I have heard the Lord speak again to me, reminding me of what He has already said, and taking me deeper. I hear words that resonate deeply in my heart and move my soul. This is the kind of book I want to have with me on every retreat.”
Each passage is akin to the stroke of a paintbrush on the canvas of an icon, revealing the beauty of God’s Word and His compassion at work even in the seemingly mundane events of our lives.
Through Mother Iliana’s “practical mysticism,” readers will also find the gift that will transform their lives, and one of the highest forms of prayer that is often forgotten. They will also discover how poverty of spirit prepares them to receive God’s riches.
Moreover, readers will experience how the pain of suffering leads to a “monsoon” of love. They will see how the Father wants His beloved children to simply rest in His arms.
The Father’s own light is within you, Mother Iliana shares, a healing light that radiates to a suffering world. Your story, which is unique and riveting and worth telling, is your entry point into a truly personal relationship with a God who penetrates the very heart of your wounds and waits for you to encounter Him through them and experience His intimate love and healing.
Sr. Mariae Agnus Dei said the book is “A grace-filled walk with a contemporary St. Thérèse . . . for all those seeking security and rest in the Father’s Love. By way of witness, the Word, and childlike faith, Mother Iliana reveals the path to claiming the foundational grace of the Christian life — spiritual childhood.”
