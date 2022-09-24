“The Little Way of Living with Less” by Laraine Bennett
Boston, MA | Do your possessions spark joy? In our materialistic society, we are often plagued with a “slow torture” of accumulated stuff, which ironically serves to create disharmony, prevent us from living in the present moment, and keep us from setting our eyes upon Heaven.
“The Little Way of Living with Less” is a spiritual journey guided by St. Thérèse of Lisieux toward a “less is more” manner of living. Laraine Bennett shares her and her husband’s effort to downsize, declutter, and detach—and the challenge of growing in virtues that is associated with this process.
Through the words and example of the Little Flower, readers discover peace, joy, and security as they learn how to overcome disorder—whether physical, mental, or spiritual.
St. Thérèse helps souls form a single-mindedness to complete the ordinary with extraordinary selfless love, until they find themselves becoming intentional about making God the center of their life and their home.
Hence, readers discover that “everything is grace” (St. Thérèse) and begin thanking God for their many blessings and experiencing His miraculous favors with greater awareness. Inspired by the Little Way, they learn to seek the things above more confidently and “choose all” in holiness.
Bennett, channeling “the greatest saint of modern times,” shows souls how to let go of unhealthy habits, vices, and sin, and thus simplify their lives and better manage fear and anxiety.
Even more, she communicates how to create order, beauty, and vibrancy in the home. As a result, souls come to see the happiness and gratitude that come from within, and learn humility, trust, and mercy.
By learning to live an integrated life free of materialistic pleasures, readers will develop the freedom of a child of God to abandon themselves to the Father’s will. They will enter into the Heart of Jesus and make room in their hearts to experience the wonders of His love.
