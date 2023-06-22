Boston, MA | Drawing from never before seen documents—letters, photographs, drawings, and newspaper articles—“The Pope’s Cabinet” spells out what the Pontiff knew and how he responded. Through key topics and short stories, it discloses what really occurred, much of it contrary to the current narrative.Image
Although numerous accounts exist about the holocaust, this is the untold history of the Church’s efforts, inspired by Pius XII, to save the innocent. It highlights records of the endless efforts of cabinet members in heated back room meetings to mitigate Nazi expansion and barbarity, inspired by Pius XII’s condemnation of totalitarianism.
Ickx presents evidence of Pius XII’s diplomatic attempts to curb the Third Reich policies without filters or embellishments. Readers will learn about Pius XII’s interventions on behalf of those who wrote and begged for his help and how those efforts saved thousands of Jews from deportation and death.
Additionally featured is Pius’s secret friendship with President Roosevelt aimed at quelling the rise of barbaric dictatorship, and the Pontiff’s support of the Roman Escape Line to help the most persecuted. Also described are Pius’s rejection of Marshall Petain’s racial laws and organization of emergency baptisms to save thousands of Jews from deportation.
Ickx details the Nazi’s shocking persecution of Christians and attacks against the Cross, along with how they misconstrued the Holy Father’s writings. Other historical facts are revealed, such as the shocking actions of Slovakia’s Nazi government and Pius’s repeated denunciations of that government.
The book also describes Pius XII’s restraint in remaining outwardly impartial to avoid retaliation against the Jews—even as Rome was threatened by bombing—and the Pope’s tireless work to save Jews with secret hiding places and visas, whether in Poland, Italy, Romania, Hungary, or the Holy Land.
Pius XII shines as an example of “soft diplomacy at its hardest” in the darkest times of Nazi-occupied Europe. “The Pope’s Cabinet” showcases the network of heroic individuals, including secret informants of the Pope, who risked or gave their lives to rescue others. It is through their firsthand accounts, as unveiled in these documents, that we know the true story of what happened today.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.