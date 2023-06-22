book

Boston, MA | Drawing from never before seen documents—letters, photographs, drawings, and newspaper articles—“The Pope’s Cabinet” spells out what the Pontiff knew and how he responded. Through key topics and short stories, it discloses what really occurred, much of it contrary to the current narrative.Image

Although numerous accounts exist about the holocaust, this is the untold history of the Church’s efforts, inspired by Pius XII, to save the innocent. It highlights records of the endless efforts of cabinet members in heated back room meetings to mitigate Nazi expansion and barbarity, inspired by Pius XII’s condemnation of totalitarianism.

