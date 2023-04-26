MORTE-URBAN-ANNIVERSARY-SHAW

Noting the 60th anniversary of J.F. Power's classic, "Morte d'Urban" Russell Shaw recalls a time when moral ambiguity and the mysteries of the human heart inspired complex, intriguing Catholic novels that were plentiful, well-read and widely recognized with prestigious awards.(OSV News photo/courtesy NYRB Classics)

Father Urban turned 60 last year. Which is to say that 2022 brought the 60th anniversary of publication of J.F. Powers’ 1962 novel about a priest -- “Morte d’Urban.” A year later the book received the prestigious National Book Award for fiction.

By the measure of literary prizes, that was truly a golden age for American Catholic fiction. Besides “Urban” the list includes: Edwin O’Connor’s “The Edge of Sadness,” a novel about priestly life and the complexities of relationships in Irish-American families -- it won a Pulitzer Prize in 1962; Walker Percy’s “The Moviegoer”, an existentialist anomie set against the background of New Orleans at Mardi Gras, which won the National Book Award in 1962, and (posthumously), Flannery O’Connor’s collected short stories, “Southern Gothic” -- morality tales leavened with Thomistic theology -- took a National Book Award in 1972.

