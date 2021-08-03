Millennial Nuns: Reflections on Living a Spiritual Life in a World of Social Media

Discover how to engage in a faith-filled life in the era of social media from a group of young, consecrated Catholic sisters.
Friend. Artist. Writer. Businesswomen. Advocate. Scholar. The women whose pieces are included in this book hold many different titles. But they all share two important characteristics. First, they are all young women. Second, they are all consecrated religious of the Catholic order the Daughters of Saint Paul. They are millennial nuns.
More and more people—especially millennials—are turning to religion as a source of comfort and solace in our increasingly chaotic world. But rather than live a cloistered life of seclusion, the Daughters of Saint Paul actively embrace social media, using platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to evangelize, collectively calling themselves the #MediaNuns.
In this collective memoir, eight of these Sisters share their own discernment journeys, struggles and crises of faith that they’ve overcome, and episodes from their daily lives. Through these reflections, the Sisters also offer practical takeaways and tips for living a more spiritually-fulfilled life, no matter your religious affiliation.
In a collection as diverse and varied as the Daughters of Saint Paul themselves, Millennial Nuns will appeal to any reader looking to discover more about balancing faith with the modern age.
The Daughters of Saint Paul is a Roman Catholic international religious congregation founded in 1915 in Italy. The congregation is part of the worldwide Pauline Family, one of the ten institutes founded by Blessed James Alberione, and operates in fifty-one countries around the world. Their international headquarters are based in Rome and their US headquarters are based in Boston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.