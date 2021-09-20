Disclosure: The link below is an affiliate link. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase this book.
In recent decades, antipathy toward religious belief in general, and Christianity in particular, has been on the rise, with over a quarter of Americans now identifying as religiously unaffiliated. The dumbing down of the faith, the influence of the new atheists, and the culture of self\-invention have all contributed to obscuring the truth of what thoughtful Christians actually believe.\n\nIn Light from Light: A Theological Reflection on the Nicene Creed, one of the Church’s leading thinkers invites skeptics and seekers to discover the intellectual richness of the Catholic faith. Walking through the venerable Nicene Creed, an ancient statement of doctrine accepted by most Christians around the world, Bishop Robert Barron opens readers to the theological and philosophical depths of Christianity: the nature of belief, the mystery of God, the story of Christ, the work of the Spirit, the life of the Church, and the resurrection of the dead.
In a number of recent studies, people who have left the practice of religion were asked why they disaffiliated. One of the most prominent reasons they gave was simply that they no longer believed in the teachings of Christianity. Light from Light is a clear and compelling explanation of those teachings for a new generation, especially those who have wandered away.
