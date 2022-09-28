“Life of Christ" by Father Giuseppe Ricciotti
Boston | Upon its release in Europe in 1941, Father Giuseppe Ricciotti’s “Life of Christ” was widely regarded as a masterpiece and the best biography of Our Lord ever published. It remains a monumental work surveying the chronology, history, customs, geography, and figures of Jesus’ times.
In dignified language and an engaging style, Father Ricciotti retells the Gospel story in light of modern archaeological, critical, and historical findings. He portrays Our Lord’s life from His infancy narratives and childhood through His public ministry, teachings, miracles, Passion, death, and Resurrection.
“It has been my wish to write an exclusively historical and documentary work,” Father Ricciotti shared when the book was first published. He brought to life the entire Gospel, vividly and faithfully, in rich detail. While factual, Christ’s life is retold intimately and reverently like a story—our story—of salvation.
American Ecclesiastical Review enthused, “It serves, perhaps better than any other individual book in the English language, to give the proper background for profitable reading of Our Lord’s life... This is a book which the priest should use and recommend.”
Drawing from his background in biblical languages, Father Ricciotti unpacks the theological significance of each scriptural event—including the three Paschs of Jesus’ life—in light of the Old Testament and traditions of the time. He explains the structure of each Gospel account and its relationship to the others, offering stimulating insights for meditation.
Moreover, he adds dimension and color to key individuals in Jesus’ life, from Our Lady and St. Joseph to St. John the Baptist and the Apostles. Additionally, he explains significant Jewish customs and religious practices, which illuminate how Jesus lived and worshipped.
Father Ricciotti evaluates documents from Flavius Joseph and Roman writers that are not contained in the New Testament, leaving readers convinced as to the historicity and unmistakable relevance of these events.
This companion will help readers deepen their knowledge about the New Testament and reignite their love for Jesus. It will help them meditate upon the mysteries of Christ’s life like never before.
Other features include an introduction with a brief reflection on the paradox of Christ, an evaluation of New Testament interpretation and sources, and a critique of modern “rationalist” biblical criticism. Also contained are indexes of scriptural references, names, subjects, 82 photos, illustrations, and maps.
Orate Fratres described “Life of Christ” as “a blend of comprehensiveness and high scholarship, this work on the Gospels may well be considered among the very best obtainable in English.
https://www.sophiainstitute.com/products/item/life-of-christ?mc_cid=15466fcfab&mc_eid=ab0a1bc4b0
