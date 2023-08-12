Boston, MA | In an age of rising unbelief, top Catholic thinkers show how, more than ever, both science and reason are affirming the words of the great Catholic poet Gerard Manley Hopkins: “The world is charged with the grandeur of God.”Image
“God’s Grandeur,” edited by biologist Ann Gauger and featuring chapters from over a dozen scientists, clears up common misconceptions regarding intelligent design and provides growing evidence for God’s design of the natural world.
Sam Brownback, former U.S. Senator, Governor, and U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, wrote: ““God’s Grandeur” stimulates us all to investigate current scientific knowledge with the question of how a loving God made His most beloved children. Since we are not an accident, then how we came to be is a most important question of our times. Surely this discussion needs to occur with vigor and intellectual honesty within the Church itself.”
This compendium explores scientific evidence from experts in cosmology, paleontology, genetics, chemistry, and biology. It lays out the theology behind creation and how even natural law and transcendental beauty reflect God’s glory. The conclusion, by Dr. Anthony Esolen, reflects on the “symphonic order” of the universe, drawing from science, mathematics, literature, and philosophy.
Significantly, readers will learn what the Church really teaches about evolution and how neo-Thomists wrongly apply Aquinas’s thinking to evolution. They will also find why materialist scientists resist the Big Bang Theory and how to understand the biblical account of Creation.
Fr. Martin Hilbert, C.O., M.A.Sc., Ph.D., Lecturer in the Philosophy of Science at St. Philip’s Seminary, Toronto, Canada, wrote: ““God’s Grandeur”... shows up the lack of empirical evidence for Darwinism and specifically makes clear to Catholics what are the philosophical and theological consequences of kowtowing to it. I hope that many Catholics (and other truth seekers) will read it.”
Also explored is how the understanding of ancient philosophers and Aquinas regarding the mind-brain connection, coupled with modern neuroscience, support intelligent design and the creation of man as not only a material being but a spiritual being.
The book strengthens the belief that the world is the creation of an intelligent and intentional Designer—One whose greatest longing is for us to spend all eternity with Him.
