book

Boston, MA | In an age of rising unbelief, top Catholic thinkers show how, more than ever, both science and reason are affirming the words of the great Catholic poet Gerard Manley Hopkins: “The world is charged with the grandeur of God.”Image

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.