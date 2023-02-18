Boston, MA | There are numerous Lenten meditation books, but only one with the deep and abiding wisdom of St. Thomas Aquinas.Image
“Aquinas’s Lenten Meditations: 40 days with the Angelic Doctor” helps readers encounter Our Lord with the Catholic Church’s greatest theologian and philosopher. In the straightforward language he used for preaching, Aquinas reveals how to focus on eternity, reflecting on Jesus and Our Lady as models.
“The Passion of Christ is by itself sufficient to form us in every virtue,” Aquinas explains. “For whoever wishes to live perfectly, need do no more than scorn what Christ scorned on the cross, and desire what He there desired.”
The treasury contains 63 of Aquinas’ Scripture-based sermons specially selected for the season. He breaks open various themes, from developing a deeper prayer life, to fasting, to facing temptation and vices, to equipping oneself for the spiritual battle en route to Heaven.
A reviewer wrote, “This is a book I may re-read every Lent, as the heavenly doctor’s wisdom is outstanding. This has improved my rosary meditations and other reflections as well.”
Readers—many of whom will fully encounter Aquinas for the first time—will see stirring reflections on the power of the Precious Blood of Jesus; why we should place total confidence in Our Divine Friend; and Christ’s Passion and anguish on the Cross, which led to His exaltation.
They will find fruitful meditations for each day of the Holy Week. Most significantly, readers will discover the greatest love story of all time—the Father who offered His only Son, and the Son Who underwent every suffering and sacrificed His life for our redemption.
As another reviewer said, “This is a wonderful collection of traditional Lenten meditations beginning with Septuagesima. The reflections are neither too long nor too short and are rich in spiritual and theological wisdom for each day leading up to the Easter celebration. This is a must-read devotional for any traditional Catholic during Lent.”
