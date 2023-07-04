book

Boston, MA | For many years, no books of St. Augustine’s prayers have been available commercially. Finally, a collection of select prayers from his works emerges — heartfelt writings that offer access to St. Augustine for those who find his work intimidating — and they are some of the most potent prayers ever composed. Image

In “Praying with Saint Augustine,” Sara Park McLaughlin unveils the innermost thoughts of arguably the greatest Church Father. Readers will be transported in time and learn how to pray with the heart of a saint. St. Augustine’s timeless words will help them encounter the “Beauty of ancient days, yet ever new” face-to-face and experience the relationship between praying and believing.

