Boston, MA | For many years, no books of St. Augustine’s prayers have been available commercially. Finally, a collection of select prayers from his works emerges — heartfelt writings that offer access to St. Augustine for those who find his work intimidating — and they are some of the most potent prayers ever composed. Image
In “Praying with Saint Augustine,” Sara Park McLaughlin unveils the innermost thoughts of arguably the greatest Church Father. Readers will be transported in time and learn how to pray with the heart of a saint. St. Augustine’s timeless words will help them encounter the “Beauty of ancient days, yet ever new” face-to-face and experience the relationship between praying and believing.
“This book is powerful. Anyone who prays these prayers from the heart will be changed from the heart,” writes Dr. Peter Kreeft, Ph.D. in his foreword. “No Christian writer, perhaps no writer at all, has ever been as eloquent as St. Augustine. Few have been as philosophically and theologically profound, or as passionately in love with God.”
Covering a range of topics and styles, St. Augustine’s prayers include praise and petition for health, docility, forgiveness, restoration, and salvation. Readers will find prayers glorifying the Trinity’s attributes, such as wisdom, light, goodness, mercy, and truth, and intimate prayers of adoration.
These prayers provide glimpses into the mystery of God. Augustine teaches three valuable lessons Jesus taught us about prayer, two things to always pray for and how to pray always. He reveals ways to kindle virtues and deepen one’s love for God, and offers line-by-line wisdom on praying the Our Father.
“What better way could we have to know the heart of a man like St. Augustine than to listen to him pray?” McLaughlin reflects. “By reading his vast writings, we discover something of the saint’s enormous genius and theological insight…. Through his prayers we experience his relationship to God.”
Peter Kreeft claims: “No passages in Augustine’s writings are more eloquent than his prayers, or more profound than his prayers, or more saintly than his prayers, for prayer is the very lifeblood of sanctity.”
St. Augustine taught that prayer makes you ready to receive God’s blessings. As you pray with St. Augustine, be prepared to be blessed!
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.