book

Boston | This spiritual classic provides a taste of the boundless joys of Heaven—and a road map of how to get there. In “Attaining Heaven” Fr. J. P. McCarthy S.J. unveils what Scripture and the Church’s greatest saints have written about Heaven and its delights as well as the reason souls will experience bliss and happiness of every kind the satisfaction of all desires and endless pleasure in Heaven.

“This supernatural life is given to us now. We live even here on earth a life no mere man could live” wrote Fr. McCarthy. “What is this life? The answer to that question we can find only in God’s revelation.”Fr. McCarthy does more than explain what Heaven is—he provides clear guidance on what to do to attain it by illuminating what the Beatific Vision is and how to store up treasures in Heaven. Readers will learn what to pray for and how to cultivate virtues to live for a happy eternity.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.