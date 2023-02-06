Boston | This spiritual classic provides a taste of the boundless joys of Heaven—and a road map of how to get there. In “Attaining Heaven” Fr. J. P. McCarthy S.J. unveils what Scripture and the Church’s greatest saints have written about Heaven and its delights as well as the reason souls will experience bliss and happiness of every kind the satisfaction of all desires and endless pleasure in Heaven.
“This supernatural life is given to us now. We live even here on earth a life no mere man could live” wrote Fr. McCarthy. “What is this life? The answer to that question we can find only in God’s revelation.”Fr. McCarthy does more than explain what Heaven is—he provides clear guidance on what to do to attain it by illuminating what the Beatific Vision is and how to store up treasures in Heaven. Readers will learn what to pray for and how to cultivate virtues to live for a happy eternity.
A reviewer described it as “a spiritually refreshing book that gives readers the hope of being reunited with their loved ones in Heaven. Fr. McCarthy assures readers that by trusting in God and offering Him our littlest actions we can experience His consolation amid sorrow and help lead souls to Heaven.” By reading and meditating upon these pages readers will grow in knowledge of God and contemplate the mysteries of the Holy Trinity and hints of the life to come in a deeper more fruitful way.
“Every grace He gives us brings with it the opportunity of winning fresh graces and greater glory” explains Fr. McCarthy. “We can reject His graces or fail to make full use of them and each opportunity of merit lost is lost forever. In heaven there will be no repining over past failures but there will be joy in our own perfection. Each grace gained [here] is working out for us an eternal weight of glory.”
