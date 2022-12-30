Boston, MA | Our culture is facing a pandemic of obesity and marked rise in diabetes, heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s and dementia.
In his new book “You Are That Temple: A Catholic Guide to Health and Holiness,” Dr. Kevin Vost, Psy.D.—author of many bestselling books on health and St. Thomas Aquinas—lays out how to attain optimum physical health within the context of a well-rounded spiritual life. He seeks to teach readers how to enjoy the harmony of mind, body, and spirit even before they get to Heaven.
A reviewer said of Vost’s writing: “I really liked the approach to fitness and spirituality as a whole. [It] makes everything simpler, without disregard for cultivating virtue.”
Vost reflects upon teachings from Scripture and Aquinas on the sacredness of the human body, which we are meant to love and respect. He examines the correlation between gluttony and sloth and physical and spiritual health problems. He also posits how factors like genetics and hormones impact body weight.
Additionally, Vost relates the importance of developing habits to fortify us to love God fully such as eating the real food that God created. He shares how he lost weight, kept it off, and lowered his blood pressure. Vost further explains health tips and sample recipes, including vegetable dishes and smoothies.
He notes, “To build healthy, holy temples we need training ourselves in the moral virtues to be able to do what is good for us, intellectual virtues to know what is truly good, and theological virtues to know and do what we do for the love and the glory of God.”
Moreover, Vost describes how to strengthen the body through training exercises, including suggestions for those with joint pain who are unable to endure high-impact lifting. He also provides fitness routines for different age groups.
At the end of each chapter is a brief summary for quick referencing, and an extensive list of books, videos, and sites for resources on Catholic approaches to health, faith, fitness, and nutrition.
Also featured are true stories of individuals and families whose lives were transformed through dietary adjustment, exercise, and consequent weight loss. Many found success in offering their sacrifices to God, whether for the benefit of specific loved ones, the unborn, or the salvation of souls in general.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.