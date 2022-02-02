"In His Sandals: A Journey with Jesus" by Mother Angelica. EWTN Publishing (Irondale, AL, 2021). 112 pp., $10.99.
Do you want to experience miracles in your life? Do you want to stop simply existing and start really living?
This engaging and uplifting book by Mother Angelica shows you how to open your heart to receive the wonders of God’s love like never before.
It teaches you how to become holy!
Beloved by many, the practical wisdom of Mother Angelica flows as she guides you through Scripture and the writings of St. John, St. James, and St. Paul.
Replete with stirring real-life stories, Mother comforts – and challenges – readers to pursue the path of holiness in life. Why? Because it is attainable ... and it is our duty.
“You’re either a whole Christian everywhere,” she writes, “or I don’t think you’re Christian at all.”
In her no-nonsense, fun-loving style, Mother Angelica offers advice on:
• Exercising faith, hope, and love
• Developing an attitude of gratitude and joyful living
• Being “all in” and avoiding hypocrisy
• Showing mercy and asking for forgiveness
• Helping others find God through our example
• Accepting trials as a blessing
• Growing in humility, truth, and freedom
• Cultivating the fruits of the Holy Spirit in our lives
• Witnessing to the Kingdom in old age
Valuable for meditation, this “retreat from home” encourages you to surrender yourself to God’s Providence in all things, however insignificant they may seem. It plants seeds for you to flourish in humility, truth, and freedom, and to bear witness to your faith with confidence.
In His Sandals shows how we aid others in finding God simply through our example. In particular, Mother reminds the elderly that they are called to be witnesses to the Kingdom and inspire the young.
“God wants to intervene in our lives,” she explains. “If we’re willing to do the ridiculous, He will do the miraculous for us.”
