book

Boston, MA | Through Scripture and his own reflections, Fr. Rennier unveils the skill we need to progress quickly in our interior life and how the Mass aids us in ascending rung by rung up the ladder to Heaven.Image

Poetics represents the art of living, explains the former Anglican pastor, in his new book “The Forgotten Language.” For the Christian, it also demonstrates the art of learning to live as a saint, exploring what it means to claim that God is remaking us through grace.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.