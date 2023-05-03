Boston, MA | Through Scripture and his own reflections, Fr. Rennier unveils the skill we need to progress quickly in our interior life and how the Mass aids us in ascending rung by rung up the ladder to Heaven.Image
Poetics represents the art of living, explains the former Anglican pastor, in his new book “The Forgotten Language.” For the Christian, it also demonstrates the art of learning to live as a saint, exploring what it means to claim that God is remaking us through grace.
Fr. Rennier shares how he moved uncertainly from chaos toward beauty, seeking to connect earth to Heaven, and found the poetry hidden in the form and beauty of the Mass—and of life itself.
Kevin Vost, author of “You Are That Temple!" remarked: “This book brims over with beautiful imagery and abounds in powerful metaphor. It addresses sublime issues, yet in a down-to-earth, intensely personal, and oftentimes humorous way—a most enjoyable way to grow deeper in our love for God through the truth, beauty, and goodness of the Mass.”
Fr. Rennier aims to help readers add shape, structure, and heart to their prayer lives as he reflects upon the meaning behind the actions in the Mass, the sacred objects, and the sacramentality we find in daily life.
Moreover, he unveils two ways to determine if one is truly seeking God, and the only means through which God speaks to us. He also explains how nature reveals biblical truths and the mysteries of God.
Father provides readers with ways to participate in the Sacred Mysteries more attentively and lovingly and discloses “the most efficacious way” to inflame their Eucharistic love.
Readers will find tips on how to appreciate the splendor and meaning of the Mass until it becomes pure poetry, a personal relationship, a conversation between their souls and God.
Popular author Joseph Pearce wrote about the book: “The Mass moves in rhythm with the beating of the Sacred Heart. Father Michael Rennier understands this. He understands the poetry of the Mass, musing on its mysteries. This is not merely another book about the liturgy. It is a song of praise.”
