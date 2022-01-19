"How to Attack Debt, Build Savings, and Change the World Through Generosity: A Catholic Guide to Managing Your Money" by Jonathan and Amanda Teixeira. Our Sunday Visitor Publishing (Huntington, IN, 2022). 240 pp., $29.95.
Most people never learned how to handle money in their formative years. It’s a sensitive subject that is difficult to invite loved ones into, especially the Lord. It brings about shame, guilt, frustration and stress, especially in light of the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This February, Our Sunday Visitor is publishing ‘How to Attack Debt, Build Savings, and Change the World Through Generosity: A Catholic Guide to Managing Your Money’ by Jonathan and Amanda Teixeira, founders of WalletWin. The book is a step-by-step guide for readers to learn how to gain control of their money so that they can live their lives in freedom and generosity according to God’s will.
The book breaks down the WalletWin Method, which includes Four Financial Phases and Twelve Money Milestones. The WalletWin Method, through the WalletWin Podcast and Academy, has helped thousands of students get out of debt and the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle, cover emergencies, save for retirement and live more generously. The method makes learning about personal finances not just informative and helpful but fun, entertaining and rooted in the Catholic faith.
“This book can be your step-by-step guide to gaining control of your money so that, as a Catholic, you can live your life in freedom and generosity according to God’s will,” said Jonathan and Amanda Teixeira, “We want to help fund the New Evangelization, but that can’t be done without calling on Catholics to understand their personal finances and where God is inviting them to use their money.”
The book walks readers through a proven, practical strategy for managing their money, no matter their circumstances. It includes stories from individuals and families who have applied the WalletWin Method and changed their lives. Ultimately, Jonathan and Amanda will equip the reader to pursue financial freedom and change the world while they’re at it.
Among other topics, it covers: what money really is — and why you should care about it as a Catholic; common mistakes people make that keep them in debt; the key to gaining financial momentum; how to get the financial results you want while actually enjoying your life; a financial blueprint you can use to get out of debt, build savings and live generously.
Speaker and author Lisa Cotter said, “It's hard to write a compelling and fun book on finances, but Jonathan and Amanda have pulled it off. ‘How to Attack Debt, Build Savings, and Change the World Through Generosity: A Catholic Guide to Managing Your Money’ is a practical and accessible guide for any reader who is ready to gain control of their money. If every adult knew how to live by the principles in these pages, debt would no longer hold anyone back.”
