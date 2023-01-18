Boston, MA | In “Holiness for Everyone: The Practical Spirituality of St. Josemaría Escrivá,” Eric Sammons organizes the wisdom of St. Josemaría Escrivá into an action plan to live out holiness in everyday life, regardless of one’s vocation.
In his foreword for the book, Scott Hahn wrote: “Eric Sammons shows that St. Josemaría has recovered the most powerful truth of classic Christianity and restated it in a way that is compelling for men and women (and children) of our time.”
Declared “the saint of ordinary life” by Pope John Paul II, St. Josemaría Escrivá—a twentieth-century Spanish saint and founder of Opus Dei—did more than anyone to convey that holiness isn’t reserved for those in religious life but is a universal call for all of us, whatever our state in life may be.
St. Josemaría’s riches-to-rags story is an inspiration for anyone who seeks to answer Jesus’ call to “be perfect, as your heavenly Father is perfect.” The book details Escrivá’s mystical experiences, the nitty-gritty of his daily living, and how to implement a rule of life based on his philosophy of spiritual childhood.
As Sammons unpacks St. Josemaría’s spirituality, he offers practical reflections and suggestions for meditation, oral prayer, and contemplation. This guide helps readers develop a habit of spiritual exercises that will assist them in advancing in holiness and keeping Christ at “the pinnacle of all activities.”
Specifically, Sammons explains how to be a contemplative in a noisy world and offer your work to God to make the secular sacred. He relates ways to be a faithful apostle—as opposed to an activist—and how to use suffering to draw closer to Christ.
The book is designed to help readers discover how to identify and overcome their chief vices and replace them with virtues. Above all, it provides ways to answer the call to sanctify each day through simple prayers, occupations, and activities.
A reviewer described it as an “excellent book on how to apply Saint Josemaria Escrivá’s spirituality to one’s life. We’re all called to be holy, not just those who’ve chosen religious life. This book is a big help in perceiving the possibility that we can all live saintly lives despite our earthly circumstances or professions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.