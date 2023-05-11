Boston, MA | Are you ready to leave your comfort zone and embark on a hero’s adventure? In “The Way of the Wilderness Warrior,” Fr. Dwight Longenecker provides an adventurous novelized account of the spiritual life. His characters scale mountains, pray in caves in the frigid winter, and dance around fire in the wild pursuit of God.Image
The journey begins when Father Lawrence, a tough inner-city priest, challenges nine college students to take a leap of faith on the path to holiness. This leads to the dramatic conversion of a young man named Austin.
As his friends set out for England, Ireland, and New York City, Austin heads for a remote monastery where he meets Fr. Aelred, a Benedictine hermit and exorcist who guides him on a spiritual quest. Through fictional dialogue, Fr. Longenecker unveils a twelve-part plan for union with God that parallels the classic purgative, illuminative, and unitive stages of the spiritual life.
Readers will discover different forms of Catholic spirituality and mysticism through Austin. They will see, through spiritual battles, how to stay the course and win the prize of becoming a saint. Significantly, they will find out how our wounds and weaknesses can lead to growth and ways of surrendering to God and answering His call to perfection.
Additionally, they will see why Confession and the cultivation of virtue are at the center of our faith life and how God places within us the deepest desires of our hearts.
Fr. Longenecker wrote this novel for young adults and casual Catholics, as well as those more advanced in the spiritual life. Drawing from the wisdom of the Carmelite saints, St. Benedict, St. John Cassian, and other spiritual masters, it opens into a treasure house of Catholic spirituality.
“The Way of the Wilderness Warrior” was crafted to guide readers in how to discern God’s will for their lives and how to pray without ceasing. In our challenging times, it will inspire people to become vagabond warriors on their own wilderness journeys to the Promised Land.
