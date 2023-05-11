book

Boston, MA | Are you ready to leave your comfort zone and embark on a hero’s adventure? In “The Way of the Wilderness Warrior,” Fr. Dwight Longenecker provides an adventurous novelized account of the spiritual life. His characters scale mountains, pray in caves in the frigid winter, and dance around fire in the wild pursuit of God.Image

The journey begins when Father Lawrence, a tough inner-city priest, challenges nine college students to take a leap of faith on the path to holiness. This leads to the dramatic conversion of a young man named Austin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.