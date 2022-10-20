Boston, MA | Are you looking to fortify your marriage? If so, the spiritual approach is essential. From the beginning, God created marriage to help couples become saints. And he has given married couples the profound ability to fulfill the purpose of their lives through, with, and in each other.
In “God’s Plan for Your Marriage,” Father Robert J. Altier, renowned for his EWTN series on “The Fundamentals of Catholicism,” unpacks the theological significance of the Sacrament of Marriage.
With practical wisdom and examples, he delves into the surpassing dignity of marriage as a covenant and a call to holiness. He reveals how the graces and virtues conferred in the Sacrament of Marriage transform the couple—not just in the flesh but in the heart and soul.
Readers will learn how to fully receive this divine power and love their spouse more deeply. Additionally, they will explore the significance of marriage vows and how men are called to be the spiritual leaders of their families and women are called to be the heart of their families.
From topics relating to the ends of marriage to reasons why it is sometimes not allowed or invalidated, Fr. Altier breaks open the reasons why marriage is self-giving, even in physical intimacy, and how to rekindle love in challenging times.
Likewise, Father tackles contemporary concerns and questions, such as the real meaning of “being subject to one another in marriage” and controversial questions regarding sexual morality. Theologically eye-opening, this book also explains why marriage can exist only between a man and a woman.
Readers will be uplifted in discovering how the married couple embodies the life-giving love of the Blessed Trinity and, in similar fashion, why the Sacrament of Marriage makes the couple “a new creation.”
Chiefly, Father Altier defines the characteristics of true love and reveals how heroic charity overcomes sin. He counsels how to avoid settling for mediocrity in love and expresses the need to become vulnerable in love in order to become receptive to love.
Tying in the vital connection between Baptism, Holy Matrimony, and the Holy Eucharist, Father Altier emphasizes the necessity of prayer in marriage for the individual, the couple, and the family. He unveils how “the two becoming one” in marriage is foremost a spiritual union.
“God never ceases to call us to enter into a loving relationship with Him,” explains Father Altier. “Marriage is a foreshadowing of Heaven, and each married couple must work with God if their marriage is to be a foretaste of eternity.”
