Boston, MA | Are you looking to fortify your marriage? If so, the spiritual approach is essential. From the beginning, God created marriage to help couples become saints. And he has given married couples the profound ability to fulfill the purpose of their lives through, with, and in each other.

In “God’s Plan for Your Marriage,” Father Robert J. Altier, renowned for his EWTN series on “The Fundamentals of Catholicism,” unpacks the theological significance of the Sacrament of Marriage.

