Glimmers of Grace, Moments of Peace and Healing Following Sexual Abuse, by Faith Hakesley, $15.95
It started with a Tootsie Roll.
The day then-18-year-old Faith Hakesley was to testify in court against the well-liked Catholic priest who had raped her, a court guard pressed a Tootsie Roll into her hand. It was the first glimmer.
The little piece of candy reminded her of the Scripture about "faith the size of a mustard seed," and this bit of encouragement, by way of the guard, but really from God, gave her the courage she needed to endure the trial.
In Glimmers of Grace: Moments of Peace and Healing Following Sexual Abuse, Faith shares what she has learned about the gifts God wants to give victims throughout their journey of healing. Practical, personal, and versatile, Glimmers of Grace accompanies readers step by step from acceptance to true freedom.
In each reflection, you'll explore the healing gifts God offers, including:
Hope
Kindness
Perseverance
Self-compassion
Joy
Each reflection includes a gratitude prompt, positive affirmation, achievable to-dos, and journaling questions to help you embrace each gift. Like Faith, you can learn, slowly but surely, to see where and how God is speaking to you and find hope and healing after sexual abuse.
Glimmers of Grace can also help spouses, friends, loved ones, or anyone who works with abuse victims gain perspective and understanding.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Faith Hakesley is a wife, homeschooling mother of three, and blogger. In 2008, she was one of five victims of clerical abuse to meet privately with Pope Benedict XVI during his trip to Washington, D.C. She is passionate about sharing her personal story of healing in order to offer hope, healing, and peace to those who are suffering. Visit her website www.faithhakesley.com for more information.
