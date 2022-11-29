BOOK-MOVIES

This is the cover of the book "The Message Behind the Movie – Reboot: Engaging Film Without Disengaging Faith" by Douglas M. Beaumont. The book is reviewed by Allan F. Wright. (CNS photo/courtesy Ignatius Press)

"The Message Behind the Movie -- Reboot: Engaging Film Without Disengaging Faith" by Douglas M. Beaumont. Ignatius Press (San Francisco, 2022). 243 pp., $17.95.

Douglas M. Beaumont is a former evangelical who joined the Catholic Church several years ago. A former professor in an evangelical Christian seminary, he has published a Catholic update and "reboot" of his 2009 book, "The Message Behind the Movie."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.