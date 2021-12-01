Food for the Soul is the first of a three-part series of biblical reflections from one of the most prominent spiritual writers of our time.
For many Catholics, engagement with the Bible is often limited to what’s heard at Mass—but a brief sermon on a Sunday morning may not be enough to sate one’s appetite for the richness of the Word of God. In this new book, Peter Kreeft, celebrated philosopher and author, invites the faithful to a heart-to-heart relationship with Christ through Scripture in this insightful commentary, “Food for the Soul.”
In the first of this three-part series, “Food for the Soul: Reflections on the Mass Readings (Cycle C),” the Liturgy of the Word comes to life with Kreeft’s trademark blend of wit and wisdom, which challenges readers to sharpen their minds with the sword of the Spirit.
This elegantly designed hardcover edition, which includes a ribbon bookmark, features reflections on each of the Sunday readings (the first and second reading, and the Gospel passage) throughout Year C of the liturgical cycle, beginning with Advent, and includes additional reflections during Holy Week and the Christmas and Easter seasons.
Whether you are a layperson searching for additional insight on obscure passages, or a priest or deacon looking for inspiration for a homily, “Food for the Soul” is a gift to the whole Church. It can be purchased at wordonfire.org/food.
Peter Kreeft, PhD, Professor of Philosophy at Boston College, is one of the most widely read Christian authors of our time. He has published over eighty-five books on a vast array of topics in spirituality, theology, and philosophy.
Word on Fire Catholic Ministries (wordonfire.org) exists to support the evangelization efforts of Bishop Robert Barron by drawing people into the Body of Christ, which is the Church, and thereby giving them access to all the gifts that Jesus wants his people to enjoy. To be most effective in this mission, Word on Fire places an emphasis and urgency on the use of contemporary forms of media and innovative communication technologies.
