SYNCHRONICITY-BOOK-REVIEW-POETRY

'synchronicity', by Thomas Zampino is available at Amazon.com

In his book "Beauty in the Word," the late Stratford Caldecott wrote: "To be enchanted by story is to be granted a deeper insight into reality."

I humbly submit a corollary: "To be enchanted by poetry is to be granted a glimpse into the poet’s soul." That is what awaits readers of Thomas Zampino's second published collection of poetry, "synchronicity" -- a glimpse into the soul of a perceptive witness of worlds within the world:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.