Boston, MA | “Beautiful Holiness” reveals the fascinating life and compelling spirituality of María Concepción Cabrera de Armida (1862–1937), now Blessed Conchita. This saintly Mexican wife and mother of nine children experienced a “mystical life . . . comparable to that of St. Teresa of Avila,” according to Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, preacher of the Papal Household.Image
Author Kathleen Beckman shows how Blessed Conchita — who founded a religious community for women and one for men and published forty-six books and sixty-six diary volumes — modeled the fortitude needed to live out one’s vocation and dispose oneself for deep conversion and transformation in Christ. Part biographical, the book approaches Blessed Conchita as a formator of the interior life.
Msgr. Stephen Rossetti, author of “Diary of an American Exorcist,” said: “I have found Conchita’s writings to be very personally formative and I believe critical for the people of today. Her reflections on priesthood have greatly inspired me and she is a must-read for every priest!”
Passages describing Jesus’ personal and prophetic words to Blessed Conchita and her compelling Eucharistic reflections are enhanced by the author’s explanations of how they relate to everyday life, and all vocations.
Readers will discover Blessed Conchita’s numerous mystical encounters and the vows she professed — all while living a busy domestic life. They will also learn about the miraculous physical healing of a young father with a mysterious debilitating illness through Conchita’s intercession.
At the end of each chapter is an individual or group reflection with three parts: “Ponder,” featuring a passage from Scripture; “Engage,” posing three questions for discussion or journaling; and “Pray,” highlighting one of Conchita’s prayers.
Through her wisdom and experiences, Blessed Conchita will hearten and mentor readers as they learn about the six facets of her “school of prayer” and the two “levers” that sustain the life of the spirit.
Additionally, they will discover the seven “warrior virtues” to employ when spiritually attacked.
Conchita’s legacy of mystical writings continues to inspire bishops, priests, nuns, and laity to this day to strive more confidently for intimate friendship with our Lord.
“I am delighted that Kathleen Beckman has written this inspired work on the mysticism of Blessed Conchita,” commented Fr. Donald Calloway, M.I.C., author of “Consecration to St. Joseph. “This book will lead readers closer to the Heart of Jesus, our Savior.”
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.