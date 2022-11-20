This Advent, lead your family closer to Christ as you prepare for the Lord’s coming at Christmas. Engage with the Old Testament patriarchs and prophets who are the branches in Jesus’ family tree and come to understand fully how, in Christ, this family history becomes the history of our salvation.
As you explore Jesus’ fascinating ancestry, you’ll see how God’s plan of salvation unfolds from Adam and Eve, through the Old Testament prophets, to the birth of Christ, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, and the sacraments of the Church. Marvel at the parallels between Adam and Christ, the New Adam; Eve and Mary, the New Eve; the patriarch Joseph and St. Joseph, guardian of the Redeemer; and others.
You will also learn about the rich, faith-building customs surrounding the Jesse Tree throughout the centuries — and how to create your own. The image of a beautiful ornament signifying an important person or event in the Bible is provided for each day. The daily meditation explains the mystery of the ornament that is featured. And extra information is included for families with older children who want to “dig deeper” into the significance of what is foretold.
The devotion in practice takes five to fifteen minutes per day, depending on family needs and style. Each day features the following:
Full-color ornament with a distinguishing symbol
Biblical passage or story illustrating the theme
Brief, engaging meditation with questions for discussion
Traditional prayer to enrich the devotion
“Dig Deeper” section for real-life application
Grow in the wisdom of Solomon! Learn to hear God’s voice like Samuel! Develop the trust of Elijah and the humility of Isaiah! Families will be enthralled as they learn about key biblical figures and discover the reasons for our beliefs, from why God created us to the origins of the Mass and the sacraments.
A key tool for instilling the virtues and strengthening your family’s faith, hope, and love, this Jesse Tree tradition will be passed on in your family for generations to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.