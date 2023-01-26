book

Irondale, AL | Miracles take place daily at Our Lady’s Grotto in Lourdes, France—inexplicable modern day, biblical-like healings of body, mind, and spirit—leaving visitors with the gift of peace and renewed faith.

In “Everyday Miracles of Lourdes,” Marlene Watkins recounts twenty true stories of miracles at Lourdes, including her own watershed healing which inspired her to establish Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitality of North American Volunteers and become the first volunteer.

