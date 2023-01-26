Irondale, AL | Miracles take place daily at Our Lady’s Grotto in Lourdes, France—inexplicable modern day, biblical-like healings of body, mind, and spirit—leaving visitors with the gift of peace and renewed faith.
In “Everyday Miracles of Lourdes,” Marlene Watkins recounts twenty true stories of miracles at Lourdes, including her own watershed healing which inspired her to establish Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitality of North American Volunteers and become the first volunteer.
Bishop Douglas J. Lucia of Syracuse, New York, said: “This introduction is one of the best I have ever seen about Lourdes! ... I had to read the entire book ... I certainly recommend this wonderfully written book.”
In these pages are stories of people who were cured and reconciled with God—from babies to pre-teens to near centenarians. Watkins relates the experiences of men and women who were healed from such ailments as debilitating traumas, panic attacks, even mood swings.
Included is the testimony of a woman with a progressive neurodegenerative disease who went to Lourdes to selflessly care for the sick but later returned to receive a gift that science can’t explain. There are also stories of women who experienced the loss of babies, including by abortion, and found solace in the arms of Our Lady.
Readers will encounter a man who was struggling with faith and drawn to Lourdes, where he met the Blessed Mother—in person. Through these riveting stories they will discover “the three Ps” of the Gospel message at Lourdes and how they relate to their own lives.
Watkins reveals a remarkable miracle of the “time-suspending, life-saving Rosary.” She then describes how a young woman’s wish was fulfilled and helped numerous souls, along with the unexpected way the oldest pilgrim, and her marriage, were renewed at Lourdes.
Dr. Linda Satterlee, D.O. ACOBFP, Lourdes Volunteers Medical Director Emeritus, said: “This book will profoundly touch your life as serving the sick and suffering in Lourdes for the past 20 years has changed mine. You will find a part of yourself in each and every chapter!”
