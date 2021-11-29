"Eucharist" by Robert Barron. Word on Fire Institute (Des Plaines, Illinois, 2021). 136 pp., $15.96.
For many Catholics today, the Eucharist is merely a symbol of Christ, and the Mass is merely a collectivity of like-minded individuals gathering to remember his life. But the truth of what is made present on the altar, and what the faithful dare to receive into their bodies and souls, is far more strange and beautiful.
In this engaging theological treatise, Bishop Robert Barron offers a reintroduction to the ancient meaning and power of the Eucharist. Through a threefold analysis of the Eucharist as sacred meal, sacrifice, and Real Presence—distinct but tightly interwoven motifs grounded in Scripture—Bishop Barron draws readers into the profound truth flowing out of Jesus’ words at the Last Supper: “Take, eat; this is my body. . . . Drink from it, all of you; for this is my blood of the covenant.” We are not merely invited to remember Jesus or imitate his moral example; we are invited to the grace of communion—and ultimately, to the realm of God—by eating and drinking the very self that he offers in sacrifice.
Florida Catholic Media is supported by its audience. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase this book. Learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.