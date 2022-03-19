Recent surveys have revealed a significant decline in religious practice among Millennials. So how did eight Millennial women from diverse cultural and family backgrounds hear the call to embrace not only a life of faith, but a life of religious consecration as Catholic religious sisters?
In Millennial Nuns: Reflections on Living a Spiritual Life in a World of Social Media (Tiller Press, 2021) eight young Daughters of St. Paul share their stories of hearing and embracing the call to religious life, even as the rest of their generation trends in the opposite direction.
Each chapter in Millennial Nuns is distinct. Sr. Tracey Matthia Dugas, originally from New Orleans, writes from the heart as she articulates the challenge of meeting God in the present moment. She also shares some of the motivation behind her community’s active social media presence, which collectively has garnered international attention from such media outlets as the BBC, the Economist, and The New York Times. Other sisters, like Sr. Danielle Victoria Lussier from Battle Creek, Michigan, invite readers into the struggles and crises of faith they experienced that ultimately helped them deepen their religious commitment. The resulting group memoir brims with personality and honesty as each sister weaves together stories of encountering God in the culture.
Most sisters confess that the call to consecrated life was a surprise even to themselves. (“Do people still really do that?” Sr. Julie Marie Benedicta Turner remembers asking her friend after being told that nuns still existed). By sharing their stories, these Daughters of St. Paul are re-proposing the reality of faith to a generation that questions it and the vitality and beauty of consecrated life in the modern age.
Millennial Nuns: Reflections on Living a Spiritual Life in a World of Social Media by the Daughters of St. Paul was published July 2021 by Tiller Press, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.
The Daughters of Saint Paul is a Roman Catholic international religious congregation founded in 1915 in Italy. Pauline Books & Media is an apostolic ministry of the Daughters of Saint Paul. Pauline Books & Media runs bookstores in locations in the United States and Canada. For more information about the Daughters of St. Paul and Pauline Books & Media, visit pauline.org or contact publicist@paulinemedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.