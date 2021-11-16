"Dream Bigger: A 21-Day Journey to Unlock God’s Dream for Your Life" by Dan DeMatte. Sophia Institute Press (Nashua, NH, 2020). 208 pp., $19.95.
This is a book for world-changers — for people ready to lay down everything in order to discover the adventure that God has in store for their lives.
Dream Bigger unlocks your capacity to dream God-sized dreams and gives the Church encouragement to start dreaming in big, bold ways again! This day-by-day journey helps Christians not only to discover God’s dream for their lives but to start taking real steps toward accomplishing those dreams.
Author and EWTN host Dan DeMatte presents twenty-one days of meditations that sincere Catholics need to perform if they desire to live their lives for Jesus. DeMatte lays out a three-week, step-by-step plan to help you navigate your way to a life — or life-altering — decision. Daily activations and reflective questions will not only inspire you but actually propel you to lasting change.
DeMatte also shows you how to prepare yourself — with hard work and prayerful planning — to begin pursuing the dreams you’ve felt called to pursue but have continually put off. You will overcome your fear of failure and grow in intimacy with Jesus.
DeMatte’s upbeat, exciting approach to applying the Gospels to your life includes:
• Meditations on what God thinks of your current life pursuits, priorities, and passions
• Revelations on the fullness of what Jesus means when He calls us all to deny ourselves
• Evaluations of the obstacles in your life that hold you back from experiencing greatness
• Prompts for growing in a faith that can truly move mountains
• Methods for experiencing intimacy with the Father through hearing His voice and experiencing His love
• Techniques for living with boldness and courage, while remaining meek and humble of heart
• Strategies for surrendering your dreams and desires to the Father who planted them inside you
• Means for overcoming fear of failure, spiritual plateaus, and inconsistent Christianity
• Keys to crystallizing the vision and plan for executing your God-given dream
• Tips for mobilizing those around you to partner with you in laboring in God’s vineyard
• An analysis of why dreaming with God is fundamentally different from merely fantasizing with no recourse to action
Florida Catholic Media is supported by its audience. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase this book. Learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.