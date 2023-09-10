Boston, MA | Few popes have been so misrepresented and maligned for their steadfast defense of the truth as Pope Benedict XVI. Here Msgr. Alfred Xuereb, one of his longtime personal secretaries, shares an intimate look at the daily life of the late pontiff and his witness to the Faith.
“My Days with Benedict XVI” sets the historical record straight by revealing never-before-shared details of his spiritual father’s holiness — to help readers grow in theirs.
In his introduction, journalist Aldo Maria Valli writes: “Father Alfred [describes] the regular morning Holy Mass celebrated by the pope in the chapel of the Apostolic Palace, at times enriched with beautiful homilies; the walks in the Vatican Gardens and at Castel Gandolfo; the foreign travels; the great celebrations; luncheons and dinners either in intimate privacy or in the company of distinguished guests; the moments of prayer or rest; the jovial encounters with Monsignor Georg, the pope’s brother; the hours of apprehension and others of joy.”
These brief yet profound entries provide surprising inside information and details about Pope Benedict XVI, including why he really abdicated the Chair of Peter, and five little-known qualities about his personality.
Msgr. Xuereb provides glimpses into how the pontiff prayed, and some of his favorite hobbies and talents. Readers will learn what it was like to spend a day with him and what he liked to do for amusement. They will also discover ways Pope Benedict XVI fostered congeniality and collegiality, and the Holy Father’s recollections of when he was a small boy.
From his first days serving as Pope Benedict XVI’s secretary to the last moments of the pope’s pontificate, Msgr. Xuereb shares personal memories of laughter and tears, including the pontiff’s abdication. Readers will see what it was like to spend Christmas and Lent with Pope Benedict XVI, and read rare and fascinating details about his personal meetings with international dignitaries of both Church and state.
Readers will also learn about the Holy Father’s friendships, sense of humor, and genuine concern for each person he encountered. They will find spiritual insights and fervent devotions in these simple yet rich reflections. The book also features select quotes, meditations on some of the pope’s most penetrating addresses, and an engaging interview with Msgr. Xuereb.
