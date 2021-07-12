Exorcist Msgr. Stephen Rossetti has a very active caseload of demonic possessions, and in each case two vivid lessons consistently emerge: demons possess or harass people in a myriad of ways (even when they do not enter a body), and they are defeated decisively by the power of Christ and His Church—and especially by invocations to the Blessed Mother.
In these pages, Msgr. Rossetti gives us an inside look at the intense experiences of an exorcist. He shares, without hype or varnish, what it is like, on a daily basis, to face demons who revile, threaten, and sometimes spiritually “wound” him. He describes the healing power of Christ for the possessed and for the exorcist, and reveals amazing moments when Christ and His Church visibly triumph over Satan. The reader is afforded a unique glimpse into the world of angels and demons, and the struggles of the possessed and those who minister to them. In this stunning, edifying, true diary of an American exorcist, you’ll learn:
- What demonic possession is, and is not
- Common tactics of Satan and his typical lies
- How God protects exorcists
- The difference between strong and weak possessions
- The hierarchy of demons (not all are equal)
- What it’s like for an exorcist to face Lucifer himself
- Why demons choke people
- How demons fear and hate one another too
Msgr. Stephen J. Rossetti is an American Catholic priest, author, educator, licensed psychologist and expert on psychological and spiritual wellness issues for Catholic priests. He served as president and CEO of Saint Luke Institute in Silver Spring, Maryland from 1996 to 2009 and as president from 2013 to 2014. In October, 2009 Rossetti stepped down from this position and in January 2010, joined the faculty of The Catholic University of America to teach in the School of Theology and Religious Studies. Since 2009, he has also served as the chaplain of the Washington Nationals.
