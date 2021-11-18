"Deep Adventure: The Way of Heroic Virtue" by Bear Woznick. Sophia Institute Press (Nashua, NH, 2021). 208 pp., $18.95.
True stories of dangerous ocean rescues; daring surfing in swells; propelling near reefs, mammoth rocks and waterfalls; encounters with sharks; miraculous healings.
In the enthralling book “Deep Adventure: The Way of Heroic Virtue,” Woznick relates personal stories of extreme sporting adventures to the spiritual life. He is host of EWTN’s “Long Ride Home with Bear Woznick,” “The Bear Woznick Adventure” show, and author of “Deep in the Wave: A Surfing Guide to the Soul,” from Sophia Press.
Woznick plunges into the four cardinal virtues of justice, temperance, prudence, and fortitude amidst a heart pounding ocean rescue. At the end of each virtue section he provides assessment questions to coach readers, evaluate where they are on their faith journeys, and guide them on their course.
Using surfing as a touchstone, Woznick relates that the foundational virtue of justice requires us to give God the thanks and praise that He is due, and to treat others with respect and equity. “We must paddle out and seek the dynamos of God,” he says. “God sends the wave of His will, His grace, and His power. Our job is to become one with Him and His will, like a surfer becomes one with the wave.”
Reflecting on other virtues, Woznick emphasizes that it is important to keep our eyes on God and spend time with Him in daily prayer to develop the virtue of temperance. Analogously, the life of faith is like scuba diving; when our tank runs out, God comes to our rescue and saves us with His own breath.
He compares developing prudence to learning how to parachute—even when the parachute doesn’t open. “We are meant to live boldly, to take risks and dive deeply into the adventure of God’s will. But we can’t do so foolishly. We must develop prudence along with our courage.”
Woznick recalls the inspiring example of his mother, in addition to Sts. Damien of Molokai and Marianne Cope, in living the virtue of hope during dark nights. He describes fortitude through the valor of teenage martyr St. Jose Sanchez del Rio, who witnessed to Christ the King amidst persecution and torture.
Woznick’s stories of endurance cycling cross country amidst a record heat wave and epic storms, learning docility in tandem surfing, and growing in faith while skydiving all serve to fortify faith in God.
Citing St. Augustine and others, he highlights the virtue of love, which is sometimes a tough decision, through real life stories of brave sacrifice.
Woznick doesn’t sugarcoat the struggle, but conveys that God calls us to courageously enter into loving communion with Him, which leads to our eternal happiness.
Reviewers include television host and author Dr. Ray Guarendi: (“Deep adventure surfs men through culture’s treacherous moral waters to their final home on the shore, for their sake and for the sake of those they love”) and Catholic evangelist and author Jesse Romero: (“This book is ‘red meat’ for Catholic men. It will inspire and empower them to know, live, and spread their faith.”)
“Heroism is developed over time,” Woznick explains, “one decision after another, moment by moment, formed by a deliberate, chosen, and habitual response to life. It is essential to become a prayer warrior, through spiritual training and surrender to God.”
