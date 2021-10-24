"Dear Pope Francis: The Pope Answers Letters from Children Around the World" by Pope Francis. Loyola Press (Chicago, Illinois, 2016). 76 pp., $9.95.
If You Could Ask Pope Francis One Question, What Would It Be?
Small children have BIG questions. Some are fun. Some are serious. And some will break your heart.
Dear Pope Francis is the Pope's first book for children, which he followed with the vibrantly illustrated Pope Francis Says… In Dear Pope Francis, the pope personally responds to 30 questions from children all over the world. With his optimistic heart, Pope Francis writes with an honesty that will impact every reader long after the final page is turned. Illuminating and inspiring, Dear Pope Francis is a lasting book with a universal message for children and adults. And, with Pope Francis Says…, younger readers can begin to learn this inspiring message from the Pope even sooner.
Available in Spanish.
What Parents And Teachers Are Saying About Dear Pope Francis:
"I purchased one for my 8-year old God-daughter's First Holy Communion. My 12-year old daughter perused it and loved it SO much I needed to purchase one for her as well as an Easter gift."
"This book left me in tears. The questions are so touching and the answers are beautiful. I bought this for our parish library. It is a book for children, but I think adults should read it too."
"I have been buying this book for my godchildren because it's so amazing. The Pope's responses are so sweet and sometimes profound. This book is totally worth it."
"Best book I've ever purchased for our son. It was a gift for his First Holy Communion. I wanted to inspire him to continue learning and asking questions about his faith, and it did just that. Our son is 9, though I've learned quite a bit, too!"
"The best Christian book for children that I've read in ages. I am giving one to each member of my family."
"Very insightful and cute. Will work great to read one each class at our faith formation classes."
"Bought as a First Communion book for our son and he has read and reread this several times. Great book for a Catholic kid, or actually any kid!"
