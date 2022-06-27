"You are Called to Greatness" by Father Leo Trese. Sophia Institute Press (New Hampshire, 2022). 144 pp., $17.95.
We are all called to be saints, yet many of us struggle to move beyond living as “average” Catholics who have settled into complacency. Here’s the one book you need to break through to higher ground and attain holiness in your ordinary life.
In these short, compelling chapters, Fr. Leo Trese brilliantly explains how we can manifest our faith, hope, and love for God in our everyday lives, and he shares concrete ways you can grow in zeal through simple actions.
You Are Called to Greatness offers valuable advice for parents on how to bring up emotionally healthy children to become saints, as well as how older Catholics can best serve our Lord in their golden years. Fr. Trese offers the secret to forgiving others – both spiritually and practically – and he shows us how our fidelity to making small sacrifices can bring tremendous fruit.
Fr. Trese discusses the most common sins you will encounter on your spiritual journey, and he provides a short, daily examen that will help you move from what you did wrong to why you sinned. He clarifies numerous misconceptions of God’s love that may be standing in your way, and he even tackles those issues that lead many souls to scrupulosity and oversensitivity.
Fr. Trese skillfully unpacks the four cardinal virtues and shows how they can become a permanent presence in your life. In addition, he explains how your sins against virtue diminish the happiness of those around you.
Best of all, you will learn about the importance of spending time daily with the Lord and how to give God the greatest honor. You will be consoled by Fr. Trese’s advice about distractions in prayer and, importantly, will learn how to intercede for others. Taking this classic book to heart will deepen your mental prayer, open the door of your heart to contemplation, and fix your gaze lovingly upon the Lord in all things.
Fr. Leo J. Trese (1902–1970) poured himself out for Christ’s flock and wrote numerous clear, spiritually rich books to inform, inspire, and encourage Christians worldwide. His works have spread throughout the world and have been translated into Spanish, German, French, Italian, and Korean. Suffused with clarity, warm humor, and simple, down-to-earth examples, Fr. Trese’s books continue to help today’s readers to know and love the Catholic Faith, and to inspire them to live it out in all circumstances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.