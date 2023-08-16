book

Boston | Recently, the remains of a very special nun were found to be incorrupt in Missouri. Her body had not been embalmed, and the coffin was cracked, allowing dirt and moisture to get inside.Image

Yet this “singing nun” had not decomposed four years after her death, making her the first African American woman ever to be found “incorrupt.” This stunning news corresponds with the release of a new book created in Sr. Wilhelmina Lancaster’s honor.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.