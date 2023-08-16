Boston | Recently, the remains of a very special nun were found to be incorrupt in Missouri. Her body had not been embalmed, and the coffin was cracked, allowing dirt and moisture to get inside.Image
Yet this “singing nun” had not decomposed four years after her death, making her the first African American woman ever to be found “incorrupt.” This stunning news corresponds with the release of a new book created in Sr. Wilhelmina Lancaster’s honor.
In “Brides of Christ,” the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of Apostles, invite readers on an adventure to enter the unknown mystery and begin a new life inside the hallowed walls of the convent – the convent founded by Sr. Wilhelmina.
The book conveys the Sisters’ excitement about first receiving their habits, their delight in caring for the elderly Sisters (with wheelchair races!), and their joy in tending the frisky farm animals, singing for the Lord, and recording their heavenly music.
Readers, young and young at heart, will behold the wonder of postulants as they seek God’s will and the enthusiasm of novices as they journey toward their final profession as Brides of Christ.
Through heartwarming illustrations and verse, “Brides of Christ” tells a love story like no other, with its rich seasons and uniquely enticing rhythm of life.
Above all, the book reveals the happiness of the Brides of Christ, who give their lives totally to Jesus and delight in singing the song that Heaven sings.
