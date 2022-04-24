"Chicken Soup for the Soul: Living Catholic Faith: 101 Stories to Offer Hope, Deepen Faith, and Spread Love" by by Jack Canfield, Mark Victor Hansen, and LeAnn Theiman. Simon & Schuster (New York City, 2008). 380 pp., $13.99.
Living Catholic Faith is not only a book about “living the faith” but also about a faith that is living. Whether you are a cradle Catholic or a convert; lay, clergy, or religious; simply curious or struggling; these 101 stories will deepen your faith and hope in God. A great gift for Confirmation, RCIA, graduations, weddings, new parents, and holidays!
People of all ages and religious experiences share humorous, poignant, faith-filled true stories about:
• Catholicism as part of daily modern life
• Fun stories of growing up Catholic
• Serious stories of sacraments and miracles
• God’s unconditional love
• The role the Church plays in personal and professional lives
• Renewing and affirming your faith
